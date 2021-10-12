Conflict in Cohoes Fire Department over new budget

Local
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A conflict is emerging in the Cohoes Fire Department between the chief and members of it’s union when it comes to staffing and keeping the community safe.

In the $24 million proposal, Mayor Bill Keeler is budgeting for expanding and fully staffing first responder positions such as firefighters and paramedics. The fire chief believes it’s adequate for safety in Cohoes, but after realizing how understaffed they were during the pandemic, the firefighters’ union said they’ve seen more emergency calls and want more staff.

The council has until November 15 to approve the final budget.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19