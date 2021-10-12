Conflict in Cohoes Fire Department over new budget

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A conflict is emerging in the Cohoes Fire Department between the chief and members of it’s union when it comes to staffing and keeping the community safe.

In the $24 million proposal, Mayor Bill Keeler is budgeting for expanding and fully staffing first responder positions such as firefighters and paramedics. The fire chief believes it’s adequate for safety in Cohoes, but after realizing how understaffed they were during the pandemic, the firefighters’ union said they’ve seen more emergency calls and want more staff.

The council has until November 15 to approve the final budget.