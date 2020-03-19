Concerns over possible COVID-19 case(s) at Capital Region USPS distribution center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC has been receiving several calls from postal workers and their loved ones concerned over what they told us was at least one case of coronavirus at the mail distribution center located at 30 Karner Rd, just off of Central Avenue in Colonie.

NEWS10 reached out to the United States Postal Service asking for information on the situation. USPS spokesperson Maureen Marion declined to confirm any cases of the coronavirus. She sent the following statement:

“Federal law prohibits the Postal Service from providing information on individual employees. However, we are working closely with employees inside our Albany facility to assure all public health protocols are followed to ensure the well-being of our employees. We continue to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis. The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.” USPS spokesperson Maureen Marion

Marion added that they are working closely within CDC and “in consult with local public health officials, including in the Albany area.”

She added that the facility remains open and that they are taking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to customers.

NEWS10 asked if there was any perceived risk to customers who use the post office and lobby next door to the distribution center. The same spokesperson told us that they are currently using “social distancing” while interacting with the public.

