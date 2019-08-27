Concerns arise over Rapp Road development impact

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are working to address traffic concerns over proposed new apartment buildings in Guilderland.

Two, five-story apartment buildings, holding more than 200 apartments, would be constructed on Rapp Road next to Crossgates Mall.

At a recent planning board meeting, the board declared there was significant reason to issue a draft environmental impact statement.

The statement will look at things like potential change in traffic levels, water quality, change in land use, impact on habitat areas, and the impact on historical or community character.

The board is taking comments from the public until September 17.