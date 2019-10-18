Comptroller evaluating broken contract between Montgomery and Fulton Counties

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Comptroller’s Office is evaluating how a deal between two local counties fell through, costing some taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara making harsh accusations against Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort.

Montgomery County had a deal with Fulton County to bring its garbage to the Fulton County Landfill for a discounted rate. Santabarbara says Montgomery County turned around and accepted garbage from others, charging full price, and pocketing the difference.

“Seems to me they took a chance on bringing in other garbage to profit off of it,” Santabarbara said. “It was at a risk to the taxpayers, and now they’re paying for it.”

Ossenfort says the county has reserves to pay for the settlement. Now they have to pay higher rates for waste disposal, an increase of more than $60,000 for the city of Amsterdam.

Ossenfort blames Santabarbara for playing politics, saying he’s trying to drive a wedge between people who are working well together and getting results for the community.