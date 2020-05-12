Company offers free oil changes to local healthcare workers, first responders

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company is doing its part to ensure that essential workers can continue to run like a well oiled machine.

The Tire Warehouse is offering free conventional oil changes at their Halfmoon, Queensbury and Troy locations to any first responder, healthcare worker, police officer or firefighter who shows a medical ID or badge.

They said it is important to keep up with vehicle maintenance and putting a car on a lift to change the oil also allows their mechanics to weed out any other safety issues the car may have.

“I do know some people, some friends some relatives, who do come in frequently. “We’re trying to give back to everybody and anybody out there — just trying to help out the best we can with the community.”

The manager said they will continue the program for the duration of the NY PAUSE order.