Company offering free disinfecting services to local first responders

(NEWS10) — Quick Response Restoration is now offering a free disinfecting service for first responders — both for their cars as well as inside their stations.

With several stations already planned around the Capital Region, the company is hoping to ease some of the stress that comes from responding to calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew they were under a lot of stress with the coronavirus coming out, and they’re out in the public every day, and we heard from a lot of them that it’s very stressful getting in and out of their vehicles and going back to their families. And the stress of bringing that, potentially, back to the families. We want to just keep them safe and keep them as least stressed as possible when they are out there keeping our community safe.”

The sanitizing stations will be open as long as they are needed.

