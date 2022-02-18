ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Global Partners has donated 1,500 gallons of home heating oil to Albany residents in need. Global Partners is an energy supply company based in Massachusetts.

The company makes an annual donation of heating oil to families in need across the Northeast. For over 25 years, Global said it has worked with local housing authorities and other non-profits to distribute this oil.

“It is important to us to support the communities that we’re a part of,” said Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re happy to help our neighbors in need keep warm this winter.”

The donation is made to more than 15 cities and counties where Global Partners has terminals. This year, Global donated more than 16,000 gallons throughout the Northeast.