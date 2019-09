LANESBORO, Mass. (NEWS10) — People in a local community are urging town officials to lift the ban on dogs in public parks.

The Lanesboro Town Board will address the ban at a meeting on Monday night.

Lanesboro is a small community in Berkshire County. They passed the ban last year, and since then, people have been speaking up.

Lanesboro Animal Control posted on Facebook encouraging anyone who opposes the ban to attend the meeting.