North Greenbush community steps up to buy meals for families in need

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customers at a local diner have stepped up, not only to help an area business, but also to feed those in need.

Alexis Diner in North Greenbush has been offering $25 carryout “Family of Four Meals” for their customers. One of those customers, David, generously decided to purchase 10 of the meals for the diner to donate to those in need. They then posted David’s picture on Facebook as a way to thank him.

The photo has since inspired others to purchase extra meals.

Alexi Lekkas, the diner’s owner, said he has received over 70 meal donation purchases from customers, and one couple from Petersburgh donated $1,000 in cash for the cause.

“The woman, she had me crying on the phone,” he recalls. “She says, ‘I know. I’ve been there. I ate beans out of a can, but we’re good now and would like to help.’ And it was just heartwarming and a phenomenal, phenomenal feeling.”

Lekkas says he and his employees are humbled by the fact that they get to play a small part in distributing the meals into the community.

