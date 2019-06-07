Community reacts to dirt bikes in local cemetery

Local

by: Ayla Ferrone

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vale Cemetery is one of the most historic places in Schenectady. Some who have loved ones buried there are now concerned about dirt bikers driving through the rows of headstones. 

One woman says she saw the dirt bikes herself earlier this week as she was tending to her son’s grave. She says she contacted the Schenectady Police Department about the issue. 

However, one woman visiting a loved one at the cemetery says she doesn’t mind the dirt bikes. 

