Community rally held for victims of motorcycle crash

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire County native, Josh Morin, is in a hospital in Maine recovering after surviving a deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire where seven people died.

On Monday, the local American Legion honored those killed and are raising money for Morin’s family.

“They’ve got a long road ahead of them, a really long road ahead of them,” said American Legion Rider President Jim Scace.

Morin was riding with a group called the Jarheads before the crash. Ten motorcyclist in total were hit, a mix of marine veterans and their partners.

