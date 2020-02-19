Community outreach prevalent in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The week started off pretty rough in Troy.

On Monday, shots were fired into Collar City Guitars. Later that evening, a man was shot in the leg and stabbed in the torso during an attempted robbery.

Despite recent incidents, there are many resources in the community working to keep people off the streets.

Since 2018, the Troy YMCA has seen a tremendous increase in Family and Youth memberships. For that reason, the branch has added more community programs.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital area will also soon get a workforce development program for ages 16-24.

