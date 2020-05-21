Community members work to secure PPE for neighbors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Albany County data, Blacks are disproportionately infected with COVID-19 than white counterparts.

To help stop the spread of the virus within her community Tina Allen helps to distribute bags of masks, gloves and sanitizer to help protect her neighbors.

“Every day I look at my phone and see how many people got sick today, how many people got sick yesterday,” Allen said.

These reports spurred her mission.

“In order to prevent it in my neighborhood, your neighborhood or any neighborhood do what you can, it’s easy,” Allen said.

Blacks which make up a less than a quarter of Albany County’s population make up 21 percent of infection cases.

Whites, who total nearly three quarters of the population total a little less than half of confirmed infections cases.

“We’re looking out for each other,” Allen said.

So far, Allen’s distributed about 100 bags to the community. Allen said the bags don’t cost her much. She doesn’t take money, but accepts donations.

