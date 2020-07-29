Community meeting held to address recent violence in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community activists got together in Schenectady on Tuesday to discuss how to prevent more shooting violence in the city.

The discussion was held at Jerry Burrell Park and included 518Talks, Save Our Streets, and the Schenectady Police Department.

One of the speakers at the event was Save Our Streets co-founder Alfredo Smalls, who said he is now trying to fix mistakes he made in the past. He also said that just because there is violence in the city right now does not mean the community cannot come together and change for the better.

