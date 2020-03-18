Community Kindness Project aims to help local residents

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people in the Capital Region are in need or will potentially need help in the future.

A Facebook group is now set up to make a difference. It’s called the Capital Region Community Kindness Project, and within 24 hours, it had more than 345 members.

It was created by Mechanicville residents Laurie Barrett and her son. The goal is to bring as many people together as possible online. It could be as simple as making a phone call to dropping off specific items such as food, toilet paper, or medication.

Members who have joined come from all across the Capital District.

If you’re looking to join and do your part, the Facebook page is open to everyone. Just search Capital Region Community Kindness Project.

LATEST STORIES: