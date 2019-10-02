Community hosts substance abuse town hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was a time when The University of Albany was a top party school. Tuesday night, the school connected with the community to figure out how they can stay on the right track.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said police across the country are now focused on treating underlying issues leading people to substance abuse rather than putting them in jail.

“To see so many of these young people in this community who are here and engaged and willing to talk about these issues is really encouraging to me,” Hawkins said.

The university also provides behavioral and substance abuse help for students on campus.