Community honors Schoharie limo victims at softball game

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some of the victims of the deadly Schoharie limousine crash were remembered Wednesday night in the community where they grew up.

The softball game between Amsterdam and Maple Hill benefited the families of four sisters who were killed in the October tragedy. They grew up in Amsterdam and played on the team in high school.

Their former coahces and teammates remembered them as special memebers of the team and they felt lucky to have known them.

The surviving children of two of the victims threw out the first pitch.