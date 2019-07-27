Community helps family rebuild after devastating fire

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Matt Duval heroically ran through his burning apartment to save his son’s life. The South Glens Falls community was out Friday to help his young family rebuild.

“Were trying to deal with it the best we can,” Duval said.

The skin on his feet burned off as he carried his son to safety. They both have burns all over their bodies.

“When I got down to the grass, I couldn’t move anymore. I didn’t want my feet to touch the gravel. I just, I just didn’t want to move,” Duval said.

Once Matt and his son escaped, that’s the last they’d see each other until they arrived at a burn unit in Syracuse. The South Glens Falls community is chipping in to help pay for the costly flight and medical expenses.

Thousands of dollars have already been raised, and dozens of people came to Friday’s event.

Common Roots Brewery is holding a free yoga event on August 11 where donations will go to the family.