Community food pantry opens at Temple Israel in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Temple Israel of Albany has opened a new outdoor community food pantry. The pantry cabinet was built by Amitai Goldmeer as part of his Eagle Scout project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our interconnectedness even as it exacerbated food insecurity doubling the number of people, almost 80 million across the country, who are in need of food banks and more dependent on emergency food aid,” said Temple Israel Rabbi David Eligberg.

The food pantry has been placed in the parking lot of Temple Israel at 600 New Scotland Avenue. The pantry is open and stocked with non-perishable items.

“As a community minded institution, Temple Israel is proud to house this community food pantry. No one should suffer from hunger, and hopefully this effort can help members of our neighborhood and the larger community who may be in need during these difficult times,” said Temple Israel Executive Director Rachael Schertzer.

Anyone interested in contributing non-perishable food items can contact the Temple Israel Main Office at 518-438-7858.