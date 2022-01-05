Community EMS in Ballston Spa donating ambulance to Haiti

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance generic

Ambulance (generic)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community Emergency Corps of Ballston Spa, along with District 7190, Ballston Spa and Schenectady Rotary Clubs, will be donating a decommissioned ambulance to the citizens of Haiti. The ambulance will be donated on January 7 at noon.

The ambulance, which is no longer used by the agency, will go to the citizens of Haiti to help their Emergency Medical Services agencies deal with natural disasters.

The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services, Waterford Rescue Squad, and others donated used medical equipment to help with this mission.

Donations to help cover the costs of shipping can be sent to Community Emergency Corps, 78 Thompson St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

