Community donates equipment to local vandalized little league

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady baseball league received a generous donation after their little league field was vandalized twice in one week.
After vandals broke into the little league field off Oregon Drive and destroyed much of the property, the community came together to help the league with an equipment drive.
Alex Jurczynski, a Schenectady native from New Jersey and Princeton University assistant baseball coach, said he saw the vandalism on his newsfeed and knew he wanted to do more after donating to a GoFundMe.
Jurczynski said he had to wait a month because of the pandemic, but he was able to get donations from all around the Northeast and even some from California.
