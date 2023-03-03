GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield Center couple had their honeymoon derailed only to find out the groom was in need of a heart transplant. Two years later, with a new heart intact, Mel and Steve Wojcik have created a cookie business with helping others at the center.

It was a wedding day destined to fill up family photo albums for generations. With Mel’s long lace veil and Steve’s bright smile, the couple stood like figurines on a wedding cake in front of the Albany State Room.

The newlyweds had planned to go to Sandals Jaimica Resort for their honeymoon when Steve started to have chest pains. They rushed to Albany Medical Center and Steve was diagnosed with a heart attack. Surgeons placed two coronary stints in Steve’s arteries. That was supposed to do the trick but as the months went on Steve’s health didn’t improve.

Six months later, doctors diagnosed Steve with heart failure and gave the couple the difficult news that Steve would need a heart transplant to survive. Mel said by the “grace of God,” Steve was given a new heart within a week of going on the list.

The experience changed their lives forever. Last August, Mel and Steve rolled out a cookie business with a mission to help other New Yorkers with diagnoses like Steve get a transplant.

From Oatmeal cookies and chocolate blossoms to classic chocolate chip, The Cookie Jar by Mel has been offering up buttery treats from their home kitchen in Greenfield Center for the past six months. For every dozen sold, they give $1 to Donate Life New York State. This non-profit organization increases organ, eye, and tissue donation in hopes of providing life-changing transplants for every New Yorker in need.

The Wojciks plan to expand The Cookie Jar by Mel to a brick-and-mortar location on Brigham Road in Greenfield Center come May.