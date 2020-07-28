Community conversation on social injustice launched in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several organizations have joined together to create a safe environment to have tough conversations on social inequity.

“Capital Region Anti-Racism Training Initiative” is three parts. Part one kicked off on Monday with a conversation about racism.

The second part is a 21 day equity challenge where participants can learn about topics like privilege, oppression and other issues at the forefront of social justice movements sweeping the country.

Denise Murphy McGraw spearheaded the campaign bringing in author Ibram X Kendi on Monday to help lead the discussion.

“What we are really providing is a safer place to do that, to ask questions, to explore, to say, “How does that make you feel? This is how I know it makes me feel,” McGraw said.

The 21 day challenge culminates in an institute where people can learn how to apply what they’ve learned in their daily lives.

“Having to stand back and listen has been a challenge for a lot of folks,” said President of United Way of the Capital Region Peter Gannon.

The United Way is one of the partnering organizations.

“Getting comfortable being uncomfortable around the conversation is where the growth comes from,” Gannon said.

The program lasts for two months. Those interested in the program can join by going to unitedwaygcr.org.

