GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A local community came together on Friday to welcome home a veteran after his long battle with COVID-19.
Jessie Hankey, of Great Barrington, fought the coronavirus for 183 days.
Community members lined State Road Friday and waved flags and held signs to support him.
Hankey said he was touched by the turnout and prayers the community sent his way. He said he’s going to work on getting back into shape now that he’s finally home.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Community celebrates veteran who defeated COVID-19
- Troy PD officer cleared after deadly off-duty shooting in July
- ‘Simply unacceptable’: Texas lawmakers want to hold Fort Hood command accountable
- Essex County sees 16 cases in a week as Essex Center outbreak continues
- COVID-19 exposure advisory after SAT exam at Columbia High school