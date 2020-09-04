Community celebrates veteran who defeated COVID-19

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A local community came together on Friday to welcome home a veteran after his long battle with COVID-19.

Jessie Hankey, of Great Barrington, fought the coronavirus for 183 days.

Community members lined State Road Friday and waved flags and held signs to support him.

Hankey said he was touched by the turnout and prayers the community sent his way. He said he’s going to work on getting back into shape now that he’s finally home.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES