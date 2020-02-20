Community Care Physicians latest victim of data breach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Letters were sent out to people this week that cautioned them to take steps to protect themselves against possible identity theft after a data breach at Community Care Physicians.

Some of the possible victims mulled over whether or not to take advantage of a free year of Equifax offered by the company in charge of the accounts, BST & Co.

Krissy Canova is one of many who received a letter from the company.

“You’d never think that going to a doctor would put you at risk for your personal information being put out there,” Canova said. “I haven’t even been to that provider in well over a year.”

Tyler Wrightson is a professional hacker and owner of Leet Cyber Security in Albany. He called the actions of Maze, who took responsibility for the hacking, diabolical.

“We’re at the tip of the iceberg, and this is just one example of that,” Wrightson said.

Wrightson said data breaches like these are becoming the new norm.

BST & Co. said the following in a statement: