Community calls for change following homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The West Hill Community is working from within to create change. Residents say they hope the small things add up to a big difference.

Albany County lawmaker Norma Chapman and youth leader Joy Howard are some of the people taking back their community piece-by-piece.

“It seems like they’re using this area for a battle ground,” Chapman said.

Monday’s homicide of Kenneth Love is the latest for a block troubled with shootings and homicides.

“Where we need to be is allowing our kids to see there is a future for them and it doesn’t have to end up the way things are happening around here,” Howard said.

Howard’s after school program links Albany Med students with kids from the area. She said it’s mentorship that’s one of the things turning this community around.

“I’m disgusted about what happened, but my prayers are with the family and my hope is that we grow from there,” Howard said.