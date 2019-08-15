Community asked to weigh in on Brownfield Site cleanup plan

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is inviting the community to share their concerns about a proposed plan for a contaminated local site.

The DEC is opening a form letting the public weigh in on the proposed plan to clean up the Brownfield Site on Hamilton Hill from August 14 through September 30.

The site is contaminated with lead, mercury, and several other chemicals. The cleanup plan includes removing underground storage tanks and pumping out contaminated groundwater to clear the site for development.

The proposed plan is available for public review at the Schenectady County Public Library or the NYSDEC Region 4 Office on North Westcott Road.

Comments can be submitted to NYSDEC Project Manager Joshua Haugh.

Click here to view addresses and contact information.