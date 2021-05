SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Common Roots Brewery has created a non-profit to help the community that helped them rebuild after a fire in 2019.

Common Roots Foundation will collaborate with other non-profits in the South Glens Falls area to help families and businesses in need.

The foundation is using three areas to focus and give back: community wellness, environmental stewardship and assisting those in times of need.