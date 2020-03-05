Common council unanimously approves 787 feasibility study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council unanimously approved a feasibility study to reconnect Albany to the waterfront.

The legislation, created by Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, directs the Department of Transportation to look at better ways for residents and visitors to access the Hudson River and Albany waterfront.

The access was hindered when 787 was originally built.

Fahy said repairs to the existing highway would cost at least $900 million.

Fahy said in a statement:

“Few other opportunities stand to usher in such positive transformational change for the Capital Region – and I thank the Albany Common Council for their vision of a more walkable, inter-connected city and region.”

