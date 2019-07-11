Common Council considering cash rewards for illegal dirt bike info

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are there dirt bikes whipping around your neighborhood? The Albany Common Council is working on a plan to reward you for your help.

Councilman Richard Conti thinks this plan would be a tool to assist in cutting back on illegal ATV riding.

“What I’m going to be proposing is the establishment of a rewards program for information that might lead to the illegal use of dirt bikes or ATVs on public streets,” Conti tells NEWS10 ABC.

Much like the Capital Region CrimeStoppers tip line, it’ll offer incentives for information that could lead police to an arrest. Under state law, cities are authorized to set up rewards programs.

“It authorizes a reward of up to $1,000 for misdemeanor convictions,” Conti explains, “and $25,000 for felony convictions.”

The resolution will authorize the Chief of Police to create a program, so the actual amounts of the rewards will be up to him.

Common Council wants to reward citizens for tips on illegal dirtbike riders.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins telling NEWS10 that his department has been coming up with strategies to address the issue of dirt bikes on public streets and that any information on who the riders are and where they’re keeping their vehicles is vital in police efforts.

“I commend the Councilman Richard Conti for his dedication and leadership on this issue,” Hawkins tells NEWS10, “and welcome any incentives that might be helpful in obtaining information about the dirt bikes and ATV’s in Albany.”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan plans to back the resolution, saying, “our hope with this initiative is to encourage people to reach out to us when they see this happen so that we can work to get these off our streets.”

Councilman Conti plans to introduce the resolution at Monday’s meeting.

