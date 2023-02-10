ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Pine Bush Reserve is hosting a free Night at the Discovery Center on February 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can meet Pine Bush characters and enjoy interactive exhibits, games, storytelling, and more!

Some highlights include live, local wildlife programs, an augmented reality sandbox, storytelling, and re-enactors that bring historic exhibits alive. Activities will be ongoing throughout the evening.

The event will be held rain or shine, but the Albany Pine Bush Reserve warns that parking may be limited at times due to high levels of interest. There will also be an activity kit that can be picked up at the event. Kits are first come, first served, while supplies last. For more information, visit the Albany Pine Bush Reserve website.