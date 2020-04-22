Columbia Memorial furloughs over 100 staff members

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staff at a local hospital are being furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbia Memorial Hospital announced on Tuesday that 125 staff members were being temporarily furloughed.

CEO Jay Calahan said the furlough was due to several factors, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that halted elective surgeries and procedures as well as the increasing costs of personal protective equipment and supplies.

The workers will received unemployment and can keep their health insurance. They can also be called in on 48 hours notice.

