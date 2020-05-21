Columbia High School honors graduating seniors with parade

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school is doing what it can to honor its graduates.

On Thursday, teachers and staff from Columbia High School came together to deliver congratulatory lawn signs and goody bags to every senior in the 2020 class.

The parade was led by East Greenbush school buses. Assistant Principal Patty Farnan said it was a way to give students closure after missing out on their last year of high school.

Farnan said there are about 300 seniors in the graduating class.

