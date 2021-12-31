Columbia-Greene Humane Society closes lobby to visitors due to COVID

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA has closed their lobby to visitors due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. The lobby closed starting December 30.

The shelter said adoptions, surrenders, and other services will be performed by appointment only. You can make adoption and surrender appointments by contacting Office Manager Katie Prack at (518) 828-6044 ext. 106 or katie@cghs.org.

For all other services, including dog boarding, daycare, and grooming, you can contact Shelter Manager Jessica Farkas at (518) 828-6044 ext. 100 or Jessica@cghs.org.

The shelter food bank will continue to be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of pet food and supplies can be left at the front door.

If you need a receipt or have any other questions, you can contact Ron Perez at (518) 828-6044 ext. 108 or ronperez@cghs.org. 

