Columbia County telephone company gets funding to expand broadband

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $4 million financing package for Germantown Telephone Company will let the 115-year-old business bring high-quality, advanced broadband to its rural community, a massive boost for residents working from home or learning remotely.

The $4 million long-term loan—from the Rural Telephone Finance Cooperative and approved by the state Public Service Commission—was announced Thursday. It will improve broadband for 5,000 customers in the area. The expansion project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Germantown Telephone Company and its subsidiaries—Hilltop Communications, Germantown Wireless, and Valstar—previously received nearly $9 million in grants from the Empire State Development Corporation to develop advanced broadband for underserved locals. However, without the funding, they could not have built their networks to specifications required by the Broadband Program Office.

