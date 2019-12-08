Body of missing Elizaville man located in Stuyvesant

STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police located the body of a missing Elizaville man on December 12.

William Amato, 29, was reported missing on December 5 after his car was found on the property of Dutch Hollow Farm in Stuyvesant and a family member said he was last seen on December 4.

Police tried pinging his cell phone for a GPS location, and an initial search of the farm was unsuccessful.

His body was later located on December 12 on the property of Dutch Hollow Farm.

Police said his death does not appear to be foul play; however, the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy will be scheduled at Ellis Hospital.