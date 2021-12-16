Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Apollo passes away

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of K9 Apollo. Apollo served Columbia County for almost 10 years.

Apollo passed away with his partner and handler Sergeant Heath Benansky at his side. The Sheriff’s Office said he was laid to rest after facing unexpected medical complications.

K9 Apollo with his handler Sergeant Heath Benansky (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Apollo was a German shepherd born on February 4, 2011. He was acquired by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in March 2012. Apollo specialized in narcotics detection, patrol and tracking. With Sergeant Benansky, Apollo tracked several missing and wanted persons, did several narcotics sweeps and assisted many other agencies across New York and Massachusetts.

The Sheriff’s Office said Apollo was always excited to display his talents at community events and demonstrations throughout the county. He was still an active member of the Sheriff’s Office and remained on patrol up until his passing. He also enjoyed playing in the water and playing with his partner.

“This has been a particularly tough year with the passing of several members of this office. Apollo is no different. He was a phenomenal canine police officer. Whenever Apollo came into service he was determined to get his job done and did so effectively and professionally with his partner, Sergeant Benansky. My heart goes out to Sergeant Benansky for the loss of his friend and partner,” said Sheriff David Bartlett.