Columbia County sheriff’s deputy placed on administrative leave

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it has placed Deputy Kelly Rosenstrach on administrative leave while the investigation into an alleged assault continues.

Deputies responded to a Kinderhook residence early Sunday morning where they said they found a male victim of an assault. A search warrant was executed to find evidence in connection to the assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, no other deputies were at the residence during the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police.

