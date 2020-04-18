Columbia County reports one new death in daily coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County reports that 11 community members that have passed away from the coronavirus as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, adding one person to the death toll since Friday.

The County says there have been 111 positive tests of residents since the outbreak began, with 53 recoveries.

Nine patients are currently hospitalized, with two in the ICU.

As of Saturday, two residents represent suspected or presumed cases of the coronavirus, though they have not yet been tested. The Columbia County Department of Health has received 852 tests of residents.

The County has 86 people under mandatory quarantine, and 12 under precautionary quarantine.

