Columbia County outbreak connected to 2 golf outings

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifteen confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Columbia County have been traced back to two recent golf outings.

Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb said the two golf outings took place in July, and as a result, 15 new cases of COVID-19 have stemmed from the outings.

The outbreak has affected four retail outlets and two daycare settings, and many of the 96 people currently under mandatory quarantine in the county are connected to the golf outing outbreak, Mabb said.

If you have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, then you will be contacted by contact tracers.

“None of us will be surprised if these numbers continue to escalate,” added Director Mabb. “This should be yet another reminder that the wearing of masks and social distancing are not jokes. They have proven to be our most effective means of helping limit the spread of the virus. Further, not only are we concerned with the health of the community, but nobody wants to see us have to lose ground in the state’s economic reopening plan.”

COVID-19 walk-up testing clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, August 17, 24, and 31 on the sidewalk in front of the John L. Edwards Primary School in Hudson. The walk-up clinics will be limited to 50 tests each. It is recommended anyone who would like to be tested get to the clinic as early as possible to ensure they secure one of the 50 tests. Pre-registration will not be necessary for the walkup clinics.

A drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, August 9 at Ichabod Crane High School in Valatie. Pre-registration is required at https://forms.gle/mngpRnfnPnVjpZee7. Everyone who gets tested at the site will receive their results once they are processed by Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany.

