Columbia County nursing home resident passes away from coronavirus

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nursing home resident in Columbia County has passed away from the coronavirus.

Clara Rochester was one of four residents at Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Philmont who tested positive for the virus.

Her daughter, Julie Pietrak, told NEWS10 ABC she passed away at the hospital on Thursday after doctors reported her health was declining.

