Columbia County man sentenced over connection to overdose deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacob Ebel, 32, of Niverville, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison after admitting that he sold heroin and fentanyl to two people who died in Columbia County in July 2016.

The two people who overdosed have only been identified as S.B. and S.S.

According to the Department of Justice, S.B. overdosed and was found unconscious in Niverville on July 3, 2016, less than a mile from Ebel’s house. S.B. was a 29-year-old male.

S.S., identified as a 19-year-old female, was found dead on July 23, 2016. She had also overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. After an investigation, it was determined that Ebel had sold heroin and fentanyl to S.S.’s husband in the days prior to S.S.’s death.

Law enforcement searched Ebel’s house and found about 16 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Ebel has been in custody since July of 2016.