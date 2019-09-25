Columbia County holding free rabies clinics

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Health Department is issuing a warning after a woman in Germantown was bitten by a rabid fox.

The department said it has seen an increase in the number of confirmed rabid animal cases with six out of seven raccoons testing positive. They said prevention starts with pet owners getting their animals vaccinated.

There are two upcoming rabies clinics scheduled for cats, dogs and ferrets. The vaccine is free.

The first clinic is on October 2 at Claverack Town Park. The second clinic is on November 2 at Kinderhook Town Hall.