Columbia Co. man accused of DWI, shooting at pedestrians

GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County man is facing serious charges for allegedly shooting at pedestrians.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police said 39-year-old Joshua Parsons was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun when he confronted a group out for a walk on Sigler Road in Gallatin. He drove up to the group in his car, started shooting, and then chased the victims as they ran, police said.
Parsons was charged with three counts of Reckless Endangerment, Driving While Intoxicated, and a weapons charge. He has a prior record for Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
