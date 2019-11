COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The race for Colonie Town Supervisor turned into a nail biter Tuesday night.

With over 51 percent of precincts reporting, only about 40 votes separated the two candidates.

Democratic incumbent Paula Mahan is seeking her seventh year in office. Before becoming town supervisor, she was an educator.

Her republican opponent is George Scaringe. He’s a political veteran and real estate broker. He said he wants to bring new leadership to Colonie.