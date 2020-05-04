Colonie Senior Service Centers makes thousands of meals for local elderly

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The elderly are some of the hardest hit by the effects of social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. A local group has helped deliver nearly 13,000 meals to them.

Colonie Senior Service Centers have been preparing hundreds of meals seven days a week for the last eight weeks. Staff and volunteers have been putting together Midday Hot Meals they deliver to seniors throughout Albany County.

While it is important for seniors to have nutritious meals, the human contact they receive has also had a great impact on their well being.

“Oftentimes, we’re the only one someone sees all day,” Executive Director Diane Conroy-LaCivita said. “So when we go, we literally do a ‘ring and run.’ We’ll knock or we’ll call, they can’t come out, we can’t go in, but at least they’re seeing another person who cares about them.”

The meals were made possible by the State and County Offices of the Aging, as well as some chefs from Mazzone Hospitality.

The Colonie Senior Service Centers has also provided reassurance calls, grocery runs, and pharmacy runs for those who cannot do it themselves.

