COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A restaurant named for a local teen killed in a drunk driving crash is closing.

Niko’s announced in a long Facebook post that it would be closing its doors and also thanked the people who have supported them.

The restaurant was named for Niko Dinovo, who passed away last March after a long fight. He was badly burned when the car he was riding in cashed into the Blessings Tavern and caught fire in 2016.