Colonie police make arrest following stabbing fight

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duria J. Washington, 21, of Colonie was arrested on Saturday following police pursuit related to a late-night stabbing.

Colonie police say that just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer tried to pull over a blue 2014 Ford for driving without headlights near the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. The Ford fled, and though police followed south on Interstate 87 and then east on Interstate 90, they ended the chase “due to the reckless driving of the vehicle.”

Police returned to the motel to investigate, and also went to the address registered to the vehicle’s owner.

About an hour later, officers at the Econo Lodge detained both combatants in a fight in the parking lot. Police say Washington stabbed the other fighter, and that he was the driver of the 2014 Ford. Police found the car and the knife nearby, and they also say Washington had over 100 Xanax pills.

Washington was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, plus other traffic infractions. Altogether, these charges could be worth up to 22 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Police say Washington stabbed Robert J. Wadsworth, 22, of Colonie, the other combatant, who was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen on the scene but refused transportation to the hospital.

