Colonie police work to get local boy a bed

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police officers recently helped a little boy who needed a bed.
The department found out that 8-year-old Ocean didn’t have a bed to sleep in. Four officers made some calls, and Taft Furniture offered up a donation.
Ocean was all smiles during the bed delivery.
The donation was part of the department’s Giving Back program. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, officers donated thousands of dollars from their own pockets and solicited gift cards from local businesses to help families in need.
“So as a result of that, with our community resource officers and school officers, we heard of Ocean’s plight, that he was looking for a bed,” Colonie Police Lt. Bob Winn said. “And everything worked out. Taft Furniture jumped on board and was willing to donate a bed, and we were able to get that delivered to him.”
Lt. Winn said the Giving Back program has helped dozens of families in Colonie.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmaker: Pandemic is impacting Americans’ state of mind
- North Greenbush Police need help identifying a suspicious vehicle operator
- Dem lawmakers ‘horrified’ over Trump’s Bible photo op
- Oklahoma training track at Saratoga race course to open to essential personnel
- Targeted by protests, Confederate monuments come down