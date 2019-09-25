Colonie Police looking for suspect in so-called ‘Grandparent Scam’

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are warning elderly residents to be aware of a so-called “Grandparent Scam” that has, so far, cost three residents a total of nearly $20,000.

Police released video of the man they are calling a suspect in the case.

They say he has been identified as the same person who took cash from at least one elderly resident in Colonie.

“We have him identified as that’s the individual, who got the $9,000 from our victim and left with it. More than a person of interest. This is a suspect in a grand larceny” said Colonie Police Lt. Bob Winn.

Winn says it is a new twist on an old crime known as the Grandparent Scam: When someone calls pretending to be a grandchild or a member of law enforcement claiming that person’s grandchild is in trouble. Typically, the victims would be directed to purchase pre-paid gift cards and supply the caller with the numbers as a form of payment.

Winn says the new twist in this case is this.

“They’re actually advising the senior citizen to go to the bank, get the cash, and they’ll send a courier to the house to pick up the money.”

A 92-year-old victim told NEWS10 ABC reporter Anya Tucker that the scheme was expertly played out, including the sound of a young man crying in the background. She said she was so convinced, that she handed over $9,000 to someone who she thought was with the Public Defender’s office.

Colonie Police are investigating three similar reports with seniors handing over a total of nearly $20,000. Lt. Winn advises if you ever receive a call like these from anyone saying they require money immediately to “slow down,” ask questions, and above all, do not give out any money.

Winn says they believe there are many more victims out there. If you feel you are one of them, or you can help identify the person seen in the video, you are asked to give Colonie Police or your local police a call.